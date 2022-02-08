For the second time in as many events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete her first run in a technical competition, eliminating her from the women’s slalom.
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)