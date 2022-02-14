Day 10 was a great one for Team USA, which collected four medals across three events at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Megan Nick snared a surprise bronze medal in women’s aerials, the same metallic hue won by figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in ice dance.

And women’s monobob gold medalist Kaillie Humphries joined silver medalist Elana Meyers Taylor as the U.S. went 1-2 in the event.

At the conclusion of Day 10 competition (Monday, Feb. 14) here are some notes and the medal chart.

It was Team USA’s best day in number of medals won: four. Previous best was Day 6, Feb. 10 with three gold

Monobob is the last of the seven new events to be competed at these Games. Top NOC medal winners in the new events: USA – five medals (3 gold, 2 silver) CAN – four medals (4 bronze) CHN – three medals (2 gold, 1 silver)

Four medal events were contested today, Feb. 14. Women’s Slopestyle Freestyle Skiing originally scheduled for Feb. 14 was moved to Feb. 15 due to weather conditions.

69 of 109 events have been completed. 40 to go.

Just past the midpoint of medals awarded, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

SEE MORE: Daily Olympic Recap: Megan Nick shines, monobob double medal on Day 10

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/14/2022

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 9 5 7 21 ROC 4 6 8 18 Team USA 7 6 3 16 Germany 8 5 2 15 Austria 5 6 4 15 Canada 1 4 10 15 Netherlands 6 4 2 12 Sweden 5 3 3 11 Italy 2 5 4 11 Japan 2 4 5 11

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.