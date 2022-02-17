BEIJING (AP/Nexstar) — A stunning upset in the skating world puts Russian Olympic Committee skater Kamila Valieva in fourth place, meaning a medal ceremony for the individual women’s figure skating event will happen.

Meanwhile, Team USA comes away with medals in a number of events as the end of the Winter Olympics nears.

Kamila Valieva’s falls leave her in 4th place

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finished in fourth place in the women’s individual figure skating event, which she competed in despite failing a pre-Olympics doping test.

The 15-year-old was atop the leaderboard after Tuesday’s short program, but falls and stumbles took her out of contention Thursday night.

The stumble means Valieva’s Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova took first. Russian Alexandra Trusova placed second, and Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto claimed third. The trio will get medals. The IOC had said it wouldn’t hold a medal ceremony if Valieva placed in the top three.

Team USA curling plays for bronze

Britain and Sweden will play for the Olympic gold medal in men’s curling. Britain beat the United States 8-4, and Sweden defeated Canada 5-3 in the semifinals at the Ice Cube venue in Beijing. John Shuster’s American foursome, the reigning gold medalists, will play Canada for the bronze.

Trailing 5-4 at the five-end break, the Americans intentionally blanked three straight ends to retain control of the last-rock advantage, known as the hammer. Shuster intentionally threw away his last stone in the ninth, conceding one point, and Bruce Mouat’s foursome left Shuster no good options with the hammer in the 10th.

American wins bronze in women’s 1,000 meter speedskating

Miho Takagi of Japan has won her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of her career with an Olympic-record victory in the women’s 1,000 meters. The silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands. Brittany Bowe of the United States claimed the first individual medal of her career with a bronze.

Takagi added to silver medals in the 500, 1,500 and team pursuit at the Beijing Games. The victory was especially sweet after losing a gold in the pursuit when her older sister fell in the final turn with Japan leading.

US minus Decker comes up short in Olympic final vs. Canada

Losing Brianna Decker to injury in the women’s hockey tournament opener turned out to be too much to overcome for the United States in the gold-medal game at the Beijing Olympics. The Americans instead came away with silver.

The U.S. could have used Decker’s scoring touch and more in a 3-2 loss to Canada. Decker broke her left leg and tore multiple tendons in her ankle when she was tripped from behind in the first game of the preliminary round two weeks ago. The U.S. tried but could not replace everything Decker brought to the table. Canada’s high-end talent and depth proved too much for the Americans to handle.

Gu top qualifier in ski halfpipe, chasing 3rd Olympic medal

Eileen Gu recorded the top score not once but twice in a competitive women’s ski halfpipe qualifier, as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Olympics.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle. She’s bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games. Gu bettered her first-run score on her last run to finish with a 95.50.

Rachael Karker of Canada was in second position and Kelly Sildaru of Estonia wound up third. Brita Sigourney led three Americans into the final.