French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron returned to the global stage for the first time in three years at the 2022 Winter Olympics and quickly reminded the world why they are four-time world champions.

The team that has been together for more than 15 years set a world record score with its Olympic rhythm dance performance. Papadakis and Cizeron scored 90.83 points.

Two American teams, each of whom outscored Sinitsina/Katsalapov in different segments of the team event, were thought to be going for silver in the ice dance competition.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are third with a Janet Jackson medley that earned them a score of 87.13 points. With a personal best score by 0.57, they are in contention for their first ice dance Olympic medal (having taken silver in the team event) at their second, and what they have declared final, Games after finishing fourth at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“It was just great to have another season’s best and exciting performance,” Hubbell said.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates are almost three points out of podium position at their third Winter Games as a team (and Bates’ fourth overall) after Chock lost an edge during their skate to a Billie Eilish medley. They scored 84.14 points.

“I was obviously disappointed when we saw the scores, it was a bit lower than we hoped,” Chock told NBC reporter Andrea Joyce of the score that is 1.88 from their personal best. “We need to look at the protocol and see where we lost some levels. It’s not over yet.”

ROC’s Aleksandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin are just 0.05 behind them.

The third American team, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, is sitting in 11th with 74.58 points in its Olympic debut.