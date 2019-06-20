Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National News
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Locker Room
The Big Game
Buff Nation
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Community
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Womens History
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Amarillo ranks 36th in the nation, 3rd in state for auto theft rate, report says
Perryton Marine killed in WWII accounted for
Officers not facing charges in Johnson St. officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police: Counterfeit money being passed at garage sales
Amarillo Police investigating shooting at 45th and Western
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Things to remember when buying fireworks
Amarillo ISD hosts technology summit for teachers
Canyon Police looking for suspect in restaurant burglary
Randall County Sheriff’s Department: Damon Tolbert now in custody
Potter County Jury Sentences Man for 3rd DWI to 60 years in TDCJ institution
Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian
The Last Cowboy’s Court in Canadian
The Freedom Museum in Pampa
The sweet sounds of Woody Guthrie
The Coney Island Cafe
More Top Stories
National
Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
Memorial service planned for Sacramento police officer
Photo of Salvadoran refugees shows power of still images
Witness could face perjury charge in Navy SEAL court-martial
US had open beds as migrant kids languished at Texas station
More National News
Regional News
Oklahoman booked for murder in death of 85-year-old mother
Report: Series of failures led to deadly leak at Texas plant
Deadly case of hantavirus reported in New Mexico
Teen mom may testify against boyfriend in shooting of infant
Sheriff: Girl, 10, grazed by bullet while sleeping
More Regional News News
Studio 4
Ask the Tree Geek: Hiring a Tree Care Professional
Grilling Safety Tips
A Look At the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
Making Outdoor Living Easy
What’s New at Tyler’s Barbeque
More Studio 4 News
Local Sports
Diamonds in the Rough: Borger Country Club
HODGETOWN named best ballpark in all of Double-A baseball
Andrew Brewer wins 2019 Tall Tower Open, qualifies for Tournament of Champions
Three tied for lead heading into Tall Tower final round
West Texas A&M hires new softball head coach
More Local Sports News
Weather
Summertime heat; springtime storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub
Police video shows 12-year-old New Mexico girl get arrested for DWI
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
Inside a hoarder home in Oregon