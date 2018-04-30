Wildfire Danger and Severe Weather

Good Monday morning folks. It's the last day of April, and again we're seeing the possibility of severe weather. The dryline will move from New Mexico to the central Texas Panhandle in the afternoon, splitting the area in two. The wildfire danger ramps up for our friends to the west of it, so stay alert for any grass fires. For those to the east, we're looking for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, capable of large hail, damaging downburst winds, and we can't rule out a tornado or two either. Amarillo and Canyon are included in those risks today. Temperatures top out in the 70s and 80s with winds at 20 to 25 mph. The severe weather will be winding down around 10 pm.



The rest of the week's rain chances will depend on if the dryline can stay in the area or not. Tomorrow, it looks to move to Oklahoma, while we see windy and warm weather with highs in the 80s. Wednesday and Thursday could see storms near the Oklahoma state line, but Amarillo will miss out. The weekend looks to be calmer and less windy.



Remember, you can get updates on fires or severe thunderstorms at myhighplains.com, and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 75

Average Low: 46

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.85"



Soil Temperatures

2": 58

6": 59



Relative Humidity:

AM: 77%

PM: 32%



Drying Potential: Very High



Pan Evaporation: 0.37"