Dallas Cowboys take Stanford TE Dalton Schultz with 137th overall pick

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Stanford's Dalton Schultz with the 137th overall pick.

At Stanford, Schultz, a tight end, was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a senior in 2017.

While playing in Palo Alto, Schultz recorded 55 receptions for 555 yards and five touchdowns.

Schultz stands 6'6" and weighs 244 pounds.

According to NFL.com, Schultz was graded as a 5.70 prospect (chance to become an NFL starter).