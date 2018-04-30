NFL Dallas

Dallas Cowboys pluck DE Dorance Armstrong with 116th pick of NFL Draft

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 11:59 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 08:45 AM CDT

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong with the 116th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2017, Armstrong was awarded Kansas football's first-ever Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.

He finished his junior season with nine tackles-for-loss and one sack.

According to NFL.com, Armstrong was graded as a 5.55 prospect (chance to become an NFL starter).

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News