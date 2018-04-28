Dallas brings in Bo Scarbrough with team's 236th pick of 2018 NFL Draft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys brought in Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough with the 236th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While playing for the Tide, Scarbrough recorded 267 carries for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He also reeled in 21 receptions for 131 yards.

Scouts compare Scarborough's playing style to that of former 'Bama star RB Derrick Henry.

According to NFL.com, Scarbrough was given a 5.50 prospect grade (chance to become an NFL starter).