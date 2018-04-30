Cowboys pick up WR Cedrick Wilson with 208th overall pick of draft
DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson with the 208th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Wilson is the first Boise State WR drafted since 2011.
As a Broncos, Wilson Caught 129 passes for 2,419 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He was named to the Biletnikoff and Hornung Award Watch Lists for 2017.
NFL.com rates Wilson as a 5.46 draft prospect (NFL backup or special teams potential).
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
