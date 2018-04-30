Xcel Energy Wind Energy Expansion

AMARILLO - Xcel Energy could be building new wind energy facilities in the near future.

Today, the Public Utility Commission of Texas gave verbal approval for a 1,230-megawatt wind energy expansion for Texas and New Mexico, the last approval needed before construction can begin.

The proposed expansion will involve two new wind farms that Xcel Energy will build and own.

One facility will be built near Portales, N.M. and another near Plainview.

Work on those projects is expected to begin next year.

Xcel said the main goal is to save hundreds of millions of dollars in production costs over a 30-year period.

Together, the new projects will generate enough electricity to power nearly 360,000 homes, create 600 construction jobs and 40 to 50 full-time jobs.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas instructed its staff to reflect today’s discussion and will vote to approve the final order May 10.

