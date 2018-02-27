Two Arrested in Potter County Following Home Search

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online

POTTER COUNTY - Two men are arrested after Potter County Deputies conduct a search north of Amarillo.

On Feb. 26, the Potter County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dumas Highway and Cliffside looking for Barry Presley, 64, a possible wanted felon out of Missouri.

Officials said the occupant of the vehicle told Deputies the subject they were looking for was at a home on the 11000 block of El Rancho Rd.

Deputies said they met with the owner of the residence, Aaron Justice, 34, who gave consent for them to search for the wanted subject.

Deputies told us they searched the residence and found Presley hiding in a closet which also contained an active marijuana grow with multiple plants.

The Potter County Special Operations Division obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized the illegal plants and searched the residence for further contraband.

During the search, deputies said Justice was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun, another firearm, and THC products.

They said Presley claimed ownership of the marijuana plants.

Presley was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for an outstanding felony warrant for Burglary out of Missouri, and for Possession of Marijuana between 4oz and 5lbs.

Justice was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for 2nd Degree Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 between 4 and 400 grams, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.