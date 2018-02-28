February 28, Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good Wednesday morning. It's a mild start as far as temperatures are concerned, with the 30s, 40s, and even 50s for lows. Some patchy fog continues on over our eastern counties, but today that moisture gets pushed into Oklahoma, and the wildfire danger increases once more. Again, stay alert for fire concerns this afternoon. Highs reach the 60s and 70s today with winds at 20 to 30 mph, but then the next cold front will move in from the north this evening.



Thursday is looking much more clear and cooler as temperatures only reach the 50s and low 60s. Strong winds crank up again from Friday into the weekend, but there is a hint of a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday if the dryline can stay in the Panhandle. The chance looks to be for our eastern counties again, so stay tuned!



Have a wonderful Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 58

Average Low: 29

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"

Snow This Season: Trace



Soil Temperatures

2": 45

6": 45



Relative Humidity:

AM: 53%

PM: 16%



Drying Potential: High



Pan Evaporation: 0.24"

February 28, Ag Forecast