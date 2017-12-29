December 29, Friday Morning Forecast

Happy Friday folks! The weather is making up for the deep freeze we had earlier this week. After another round of freezing fog and lows in the 20s, we'll heat up to the 60s in the afternoon with westerly winds picking up to the 10 to 20 mph range. The wildfire danger is high today in New Mexico, so stay alert. Our eastern Texas Panhandle counties will be cool still, with highs around 50.



Arctic air then pushes into the Panhandles tomorrow, splitting the area with warm weather to the west, and colder conditions to the east. It won't be out of the question to see flurries or light snow to the east tomorrow night. A light dusting will be possible on Sunday when the frigid air moves over the rest of the area, and we see temperatures in the teens and 20s that day. We'll ring in the new year on a very cold note but then see conditions improve by Tuesday.



Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 49

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 26.48"

Snow This Season: Trace



Soil Temperatures

2": 34

6": 37



Relative Humidity:

AM: 99%

PM: 13%



Drying Potential: Moderate



Pan Evaporation: 0.17"

December 29, Ag Forecast