Top Four Stories of 2017

AMARILLO - A new city council, fatal fires, and several arrests in a murder for hire plot are just a few of the headlines that took over our area in 2017.

An entirely new Amarillo city council was elected in 2017, ending two years of contention that had been present on the previous council.

Mayor Ginger Nelson became the second woman to lead the Yellow City and is leading the fresh five.

A big win for the new council so far has been the addition of baseball back to Amarillo.



A new Double-A affiliated baseball team is moving to the city after the 2018 baseball season.



The announcement means professional affiliated baseball is coming back to Amarillo for the first time since 1982.

2017 brought with it ups and downs when it came to our weather.

The year started off great when it came to moisture in January, then in February and March, we dried out leading to fatal fires across the High Plains.



In March, fires took over much of the area, leading to thousands of acres being burned, five people losing their lives and hundreds of head of cattle dying.

The weather took a turn in August when we had close to record rainfall.

We are ending the year, with more than 70 days without measurable precipitation.

This year, a mass shooting impacted our area after six people were shot at a Clovis library.

In late August, 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett allegedly entered the Clovis Carver Public Library and started shooting.



61-year-old Wanda Walters and 40-year-old Kristina Carter were killed.

Jouett is facing two counts of first-degree murder

The story that seemed to grab most of the panhandle's attention this year was that of Billy Ivy Junior.

His case continued to dominate the headlines with a federal sentence on weapons charges this year.

Along with additional counts of attempted capital murder for remuneration.



In total, Ivy is charged with five counts of attempted capital murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, two arson charges and tampering with a witness.

And he isn't the only one, eight other people are linked to the case with charges ranging from conspiracy to commit capital murder to tampering with a witness.

Another notable story this year was the hot car death at a daycare in Portales.

31-year-old Sandi Taylor and 67-year-old Mary Taylor were indicted on charges of child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in great bodily harm after the death of the toddler.