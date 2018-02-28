Today's Health - Smoking During Pregnancy

Smoking During Pregnancy

Smoking during pregnancy can be harmful to both mother and baby.

A new government report reveals about 7-percent of women who gave birth in 2016 smoked during pregnancy.

Younger moms and women without a college education were most likely to smoke while pregnant.

Smoking during pregnancy was also more common among American Indian and Alaskan Native women.

Lung Cancer Rates

More than 230,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

That's according to a new report from the American Lung Association which looks at the impact of the disease on each state and nationwide.

Utah has the country's lowest lung cancer rates while Kentucky has the highest.

Survival rates also vary widely from state to state.

Higher Risk for ALS

People exposed to diesel exhaust at work may face a higher risk for ALS.

A new Harvard University study estimated the diesel exposure of over 160,000 adults living in Denmark.

Researchers found men with any exposure to diesel exhaust on the job were 20-percent more likely to have ALS than their peers.

The majority of these men worked as gas station attendants, bus drivers, or construction workers.

Experts say this does not mean diesel exhaust causes ALS.