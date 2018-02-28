Today's Birthdays 2/28/18
We want to wish a happy birthday to:
- Sergio Soliz
- Flo Zamora
- Ana-Marie Sandoval
They share a birthday with some celebrities, here are a few:
- Jason Aldean - 41
- Patrick Monahan - 49
- Eric Lindros - 45
- Ali Larter - 42
You can wish someone a happy birthday, as well. Just email us at birthdays@kamr.com and then, of course, watch Today in Amarillo so you can hear them get a shout out.
And if we missed your birthday today, Have a very happy birthday.
More Stories
-
Miracle is wanted out of Randall County on two counts of Aggravated…
-
Martinez is wanted out of Potter County for Fraudulent Use or…
-
The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with money laundering.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-