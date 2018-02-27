Today's Birthdays 2/27/18
We want to wish a happy birthday to:
- Jill Walker
- Ruben Flores
They share a birthday with some celebrities, here are a few:
- Josh Groban - 37
- Kate Mara - 35
- Tony Gonzalez - 42
- Adam Baldwin - 56
Also born on this day - Elizabeth Taylor and John Steinbeck.
You can wish someone a happy birthday, as well. Just email us at birthdays@kamr.com and then, of course, watch Today in Amarillo so you can hear them get a shout out.
And if we missed your birthday today, Have a very happy birthday.
More Stories
-
APD school liaison officers learned of the shooting threat that…
-
Martinez is wanted out of Potter County for Fraudulent Use or…
-
The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.