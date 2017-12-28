Today's Birthdays 12/28/17

FreeImages.com/Anthony Eden﻿ 3. Giant cake in the shape of Scotland

FreeImages.com/Anthony Eden﻿ 3. Giant cake in the shape of Scotland

We want to wish a happy birthday to our viewers:

Ty Buchanan

Kristyn Gozales

Kylee Lowe

They share their birthdays with some celebrities, here are a few:

John Legend - 39

Stan Lee - 95

Denzel Washington - 63

Maggie Smith - 83

Sienna Miller - 36

Joe Manganiello - 41

Seth Meyers - 44

You can wish someone a happy birthday, as well. Just email us at birthdays@kamr.com and then, of course watch Today in Amarillo so you can hear them get a shout out.

And if we missed your birthday today, Have a very happy birthday.