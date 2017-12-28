Today's Birthdays 12/28/17
We want to wish a happy birthday to our viewers:
- Ty Buchanan
- Kristyn Gozales
- Kylee Lowe
They share their birthdays with some celebrities, here are a few:
- John Legend - 39
- Stan Lee - 95
- Denzel Washington - 63
- Maggie Smith - 83
- Sienna Miller - 36
- Joe Manganiello - 41
- Seth Meyers - 44
You can wish someone a happy birthday, as well. Just email us at birthdays@kamr.com and then, of course watch Today in Amarillo so you can hear them get a shout out.
And if we missed your birthday today, Have a very happy birthday.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
