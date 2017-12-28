Today with Chef Rocky: Ham And Cheese Frittata

Check out this delicious egg dish from Chef Rocky Dunnam.



INGREDIENTS:

2 TBSP UNSALTED BUTTER

6 OZ HAM; SMALL DICED; COOKED (OR LEFTOVER)

8 EA EGG; LARGE

½ CUP ONION; DICED

½ CUP CHEDDAR CHEESE; SHREDDED

½ CUP MOZZARELLA; SHREDDED

1 EA GARDEN TOMATO; SLICED THICK

½ TSP OLIVE OIL

TT KOSHER SALT/BLACK PEPPER

PROCEDURE:

1. PREHEAT OVEN TO 350F.

2. WHISK EGGS IN A LARGE BOWL UNTIL LIGHT AND FLUFFY.

3. FOLD IN HAM, ONION, MOZZARELLA, AND CHEDDAR. SEASON.

4. HEAT BUTTER IN NONSTICK PAN.

5. ADD EGG MIXTURE AND STIR TO DISTRIBUTE INGREDIENTS.

6. COOK EGGS UNTIL THEY BEGIN TO RELEASE FROM THE SIDES OF THE PAN.

7. PLACE IN PREHEATED OVEN AND BAKE UNTIL EGGS ARE GOLDEN ON TOP. (ABOUT 20 MIN.)

8. LOOSEN SIDES OF FRITTATA WITH RUBBER SPATULA AND INVERT ONTO CUTTING BOARD.

9. CUT SLICES (LIKE A PIE) AND PLATE WITH DRESSED TOMATO SLICES.