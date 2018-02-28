Three Fake School Threats

AMARILLO - Two juveniles are detained and placed in the Youth Center of the High Plains after police discover threats made about a school shooting are fake.

It all started this morning at Austin Middle School.

APD school liaison officers learned of the shooting threat that spread through Snapchat, and from there the fake threats had already dispersed at two other middle schools, Bowie and Travis.

This Wednesday marks exactly two weeks since the Florida high school shooting in Parkland.

Since then, the number of school threats this month has been all too frequent in our area.

"We found that none of the ones we've come across here locally have been anything more than just rumors," said Cpl. Jeb Hilton of the Amarillo Police Department.

Rumors the night before helped fuel the incident at Bowie Middle School. A student texted a parent about talks about a shooting, which caused the parent to call officers saying there was a shooter at the middle school.

Like Austin Middle School, for the instance at Travis, Snapchat was the source where a shooting threat was posted. After further investigation, police discovered it was not a credible threat.

"It is scary to think, do I send my child to school, are these threats real, is it an empty threat," said parent Sherry Delacruz.

"You know, it's a hard decision and I know some of my friends, they kept their kids at home and I understand there reasoning for that," said parent Teri Dempsey

The boys put in the Youth Center of the High Plains told police they did not have the means or plans to carry out the threat posted on social media.

"This could be students thinking that this is a joke but we take this very seriously. The parents take this very seriously," said Cpl. Hilton.

With the young boys in custody, hypothetically speaking, what happens now?

"First thing that happens, police put together the evidence and present it to the Juvenile Probation Department. The Juvenile Probation Department looks at the case first to see if there's probable cause that the juvenile committed the offense charged, and then decides what kind of offense it is," said Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley.

Although APD investigates all threats, they tell us the fake ones ends up tying up their resources and time.

AISD released a statement regarding these school-related social media threats and it reads in part:

Police arrested a suspect they believe is involved in a separate threat made yesterday referencing Austin Middle School. This latest message appears to be a broader copycat of the threat which surfaced yesterday.

The parents we spoke with at Austin said they had nothing but praise for the district and our officers.

Canyon ISD also released a statement on its website regarding today's events: