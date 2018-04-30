Mall Hosts Prom for Hurricane Damaged School
(KRIS) Eight months ago Rockport-Fulton High School in Corpus Christi, Texas suffered significant damage from Hurricane Harvey.
On Saturday evening, the students of Rockport-Fulton enjoyed their 2018 prom at a unique location: the mall.
After Harvey damaged the school's cafeteria and gym, the school didn't have the room to host the event.
Thankfully, La Palmera Mall stepped up, offering their Center Court.
It was converted into a dance floor, complete with a DJ, candid booth, formal photographer and refreshments.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
