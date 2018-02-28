Sunray Police Investigating Alleged Terroristic Threat

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 08:17 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 08:18 PM CST

SUNRAY, TX - The Sunray Police Department is investigating a report of an alleged terroristic threat. 

On February 27, Sunray Police say they received a report of an alleged terroristic threat that involves a juvenile suspect, and that the threat was addressed to one person. 

Officials said one juvenile is in custody at this time and there is no danger to any person in the school district. 

This investigation is active and ongoing.

