Tips On How To Earn The Best Travel Perks

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could pay for your next vacation, or most of it, with points earned from your rewards credit card? Travel rewards cards are changing and it’s time for consumers to think beyond traditional travel rewards of airline miles and hotel stays. Like your smartphone, your credit card can become out of date quickly if you haven’t reevaluated your benefits in a while. Are you getting the most points back? Do you know what free perks your card offers? Don’t miss out on new cards and benefits.



Credit card expert, Jason Steele, has tips for consumers, so they can get the most out of their credit cards.

Some of Jason’s tips include:



1. Get the most rewards for the purchases you make the most. Many reward credit cards offer bonuses for certain types of expenses such as entertainment, travel or commuter expenses. Make sure you have a card that will give you the best rewards for your most frequent purchases.



2. Use a card that also gives you strong returns for purchases that don't qualify for a bonus. Purchases like utilities, health care and home improvement will almost never qualify for a bonus, so make sure you're getting more than 1x on all non-bonus spending.



3. Make sure that you have up-to-date benefits. Many cards offer you use of a concierge service, which might have been nice before the internet or smartphones. Today, a competitive rewards card will offer you valuable fee credits towards travel expenses and the application fees for PreCheck and Global entry.



4. Take a close look at annual fees. Sometimes it can be worth it to pay an annual fee, not if you can find a card that offers you strong rewards benefits, but with no annual fee.



5. Don’t get blinded by the initial bonus offer. Your rewards card should have a sign-up bonus offer, but be sure to consider the long-term benefits. Look for sustainable rewards that fit with your lifestyle.



Jason Steele Bio:

Jason Steele is a nationally recognized credit card industry expert who specializes in writing about credit cards and award travel. Jason’s work regularly appears in outlets such as Credit Karma and The Points Guy, and he has been featured at websites such as Yahoo! Finance, MSN Money, and Business Insider, and has also been widely quoted in mainstream news outlets such as the Washington Post and the USA Today. He is also the producer of CardCon, The Conference For Credit And Credit Card Media. Jason lives in Denver, Colorado with his wife and three children.