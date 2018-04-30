Studio 4

Heart of the High Plains: The Power of Healing

Heal the City provides health care services to thousands of patients in the area

By: Meaghan Collier

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 06:00 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:56 AM CDT

Learn more about Heal the City and the services offered by clicking, here

Get Fit is hosting its third annual Ladies Night Fashion Show on Monday, April 30th. Tickets are $10 and are available at the store;  the proceeds will go to Heal The City. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a great goodie-bag featuring gifts from some of the sponsors. The event will feature a signature drink from Taste and light appetizers.

 

