Heart of the High Plains: The Power of Healing
Heal the City provides health care services to thousands of patients in the area
Learn more about Heal the City and the services offered by clicking, here.
Get Fit is hosting its third annual Ladies Night Fashion Show on Monday, April 30th. Tickets are $10 and are available at the store; the proceeds will go to Heal The City. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a great goodie-bag featuring gifts from some of the sponsors. The event will feature a signature drink from Taste and light appetizers.
Rascal is a 10-week old Rat Terrier mix that needs a forever home.
Be bold, be strong and be fearless.
Zach Nytomt is a…
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
