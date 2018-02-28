Creek Stone Integrated Care: 8 Things You Must Know About Going To A Chiropractor

8 Things You Must Know About Going To A Chiropractor

1. Why do people commonly going to a chiropractor?

Neck pain

Back pain

Low back pain

Migraines & Headaches

Simple joint pains

2. Does it hurt? - In general, the answer is, “Not at all.” Check online reviews in your area to try to get an idea of how the public perceives the treatment for each clinic. In the end, it should be something you look forward to.

3. Is it true that once you go to a chiropractor, you have to go for the rest of your life? - Not at all. Treatment should have a beginning and it should have an end. Hopefully, patients adopt a preventative mindset and continue with periodic treatment through the year but it is by no means a must.

4. Is it expensive to go to the chiropractor? - The expense is subjective. What is expensive to one person is not to another but when you compare chiropractic care to treatment costs for the medical profession, most find that chiropractic is relatively inexpensive and research agrees. Chiropractic is ALWAYS effective and costs less when compared to non-complicated musculoskeletal conditions.

5. Is a chiropractor a doctor? - It’s silly to me to have to answer this one but - Yes - absolutely. We are Doctors of Chiropractic. There are doctors of all sorts that specialize in their field including, dentist, optometrists, pharmacists, medical doctors, and doctors of osteopathy.

6. What kind of education does a chiropractor have? - Four years of undergraduate and then 3-4 years of chiropractic college where we have the exact same basic sciences you’ll find in medical school. Classes like Gross Anatomy, Physiology, Neurology, Bone Pathology, Cell Biology, Histology, Radiology, and every other kind of “ology” you can think of.

7. Is there any risk in going to a chiropractor? - Being the third largest doctoral-level profession in the US, we have the lowest malpractice costs because we don’t hurt people. Serious adverse reactions are estimated to occur once every 1-2 million treatments.

8. Is Chiropractic something that you have to just have faith in? - No. In 2017, American College of Physicians began recommending Chiropractic as a first-line treatment for acute and chronic low back pain. Also in 2017, the American Medical Association published research in favor of chiropractic adjustments for the treatment of acute and chronic low back pain.

