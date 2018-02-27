Cooking with Rocky: Quick Chicken...

Cooking with Rocky: Quick Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

1 Rotisserie Chicken

1 pkg Slider Buns

½ cup Mayonnaise

1 tbsp Hot Sauce

1 Garlic Clove; minced

2 Celery Stalk

2 Carrot; shredded

1 tsp Olive Oil

TT Kosher Salt/Black Pepper

Procedure:

1. Pull chicken off bone.

2. Hold chicken in 200F oven.

3. In mixing bowl, mix mayo, hot sauce, and garlic together. *adjust season if needed

4. Toss celery and carrot together in separate bowl.

5. Toast slider buns in pan with olive oil.

6. Build sliders and enjoy!

