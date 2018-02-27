Cooking with Rocky: Quick Chicken Sliders

By: Amberly Hildebrandt

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:08 PM CST

Cooking with Rocky: Quick Chicken Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 1 Rotisserie Chicken
  • 1 pkg Slider Buns
  • ½ cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp Hot Sauce
  • 1 Garlic Clove; minced
  • 2 Celery Stalk
  • 2 Carrot; shredded
  • 1 tsp Olive Oil
  • TT Kosher Salt/Black Pepper

Procedure:

1. Pull chicken off bone.

2. Hold chicken in 200F oven.

3. In mixing bowl, mix mayo, hot sauce, and garlic together. *adjust season if needed

4. Toss celery and carrot together in separate bowl.

5. Toast slider buns in pan with olive oil.

6. Build sliders and enjoy!

