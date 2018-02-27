Cooking with Rocky: Quick Chicken Sliders
NINETEEN49 CATERING
Ingredients:
- 1 Rotisserie Chicken
- 1 pkg Slider Buns
- ½ cup Mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp Hot Sauce
- 1 Garlic Clove; minced
- 2 Celery Stalk
- 2 Carrot; shredded
- 1 tsp Olive Oil
- TT Kosher Salt/Black Pepper
Procedure:
1. Pull chicken off bone.
2. Hold chicken in 200F oven.
3. In mixing bowl, mix mayo, hot sauce, and garlic together. *adjust season if needed
4. Toss celery and carrot together in separate bowl.
5. Toast slider buns in pan with olive oil.
6. Build sliders and enjoy!
