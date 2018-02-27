Andy & Meaghan Chat: Phrases, Magnolia Table, Birds
If you've ever said something and received a blank stare or an eye roll from the younger people in the room, you just showed how old you are. MSN compiled a list of words and phrases that show your age.
- Surfing the web
- Kodak Moment
- I'll tape it for you
- Going Steady
HGTV's Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially in the restaurant business. "Magnolia Table" is now open in Waco, Texas.
A San Diego news anchor got the bird on live TV when a Scarlett Ibis swooped in and landed on her head.
