Andy & Meaghan Chat: Phrases, Magnolia Table, Birds

By: Amberly Hildebrandt

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 02:20 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:32 PM CST

If you've ever said something and received a blank stare or an eye roll from the younger people in the room, you just showed how old you are. MSN compiled a list of words and phrases that show your age. 

  • Surfing the web 
  • Kodak Moment 
  • I'll tape it for you 
  • Going Steady 

HGTV's Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially in the restaurant business. "Magnolia Table" is now open in Waco, Texas. 

A San Diego news anchor got the bird on live TV when a Scarlett Ibis swooped in and landed on her head. 

