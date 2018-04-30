Starlight Ranch First Responder Party

AMARILLO - Today, The Big Texan Starlight Ranch hosted a party for local first responders to show their appreciation for the services they provide for our community.

More than 400 first responders attended with their families to enjoy the free food and live music.

"This is our way of saying thank you for what you do," said Co-Owner Bobby Lee. "They work hard and there's so many things that we take for granted with them. This is our way of showing appreciation and giving thanks back to them."

There were plenty of burgers, chili dogs and more to help make first responders feel appreciated for their hard work in serving our community.



