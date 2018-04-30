Sherman County Grass Fire Contained, Officials Say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Sunray Volunteer Fire Department

AMARILLO - The Sunray Volunteer Fire Department said they are assisting Stratford fire crews on a grass fire in Sherman county.

The approximate location of the fire is north of Highway 15 and west of FM 119.

Officials from Sunray Fire Department said the grass fire is contained at this time.

Crews said the high winds and heavy fuel load are making the fire difficult to fight.

We do not have reports on any structure damage, injuries or evacuations at this time.

We will have more updates as they become available.