Senator Casey Murdock Swears In

Senator Casey Murdock was officially sworn into office this afternoon.

Murdock was elected to the District 27 seat in a special election earlier this month.

Murdock will fill the two remaining years of the unexpired term of Bryce Marlatt.

Murdock is a rancher from northwest Oklahoma. He farms and runs a cow-calf operation in southwestern Cimarron County.

Senate District 27 covers nine counties in the panhandle and northwest Oklahoma, including Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver.