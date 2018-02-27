Senator Casey Murdock Swears In
Senator Casey Murdock was officially sworn into office this afternoon.
Murdock was elected to the District 27 seat in a special election earlier this month.
Murdock will fill the two remaining years of the unexpired term of Bryce Marlatt.
Murdock is a rancher from northwest Oklahoma. He farms and runs a cow-calf operation in southwestern Cimarron County.
Senate District 27 covers nine counties in the panhandle and northwest Oklahoma, including Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver.
