Senator Casey Murdock Swears In

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 06:57 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 06:57 PM CST

Senator Casey Murdock was officially sworn into office this afternoon.

Murdock was elected to the District 27 seat in a special election earlier this month.  

Murdock will fill the two remaining years of the unexpired term of Bryce Marlatt.  

Murdock is a rancher from northwest Oklahoma. He farms and runs a cow-calf operation in southwestern Cimarron County.  

Senate District 27 covers nine counties in the panhandle and northwest Oklahoma, including Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected