School Shooting Solution: A Vault For Kids?

By: Mike McCormick

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 09:18 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:18 PM CST

(WYFF)  After decades of working in perimeter security for the military, J.C. Brown helped create a product that gives students and teachers a bulletproof place to hide in their classrooms.

"I happened to look at a newspaper article and it talked about a child being shot in a school. So, I said, 'Why don't we just take care of that?'"

Brown, his friend and their team created the company Big 6, LLP. 

They then created the VAST 6, which stands for Vault for Active Shooter and Tornado. They worked on their idea for the last couple of years and have come up with their latest and greatest prototype.

"We want to make sure that we do not have a kid shot again in these schools," Brown said. "The vault is to protect our best prize, our most valuable thing, and that is our children."

The bulletproof vault is designed to be installed in a classroom. It collapses to the size of a bookshelf. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2t1fUCa

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected