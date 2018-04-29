Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' Campaign

AMARILLO - Today, National Honor Society students from Palo Duro, River Road and Canyon High schools spent the day attempting to replace 1,000 smoke alarms in the neighborhoods surrounding their schools.

That effort is part of the American Red Cross' national 'Sound the Alarm' campaign.

"Smoke alarms are critical to have in our homes and they truly do provide a safety measure for us," said Kiley Murray, Executive Director for American Red Cross Texas Panhandle. "You have less than two minutes to get out of the house in a home fire, and you know a lot of home fires are in the middle of the night, early in the morning. We need that alarm to keep our families, our friends, and our pets and everything safe."

100 cities across the nation are participating in their aim to replace 100,000 smoke alarms in total.





