Preview: WT Showcase of Music

Students and faculty in the School of Music at West Texas A&M University will share their musical talents at the 38th annual Showcase of Music at 8 p.m. Friday, March 2 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in Amarillo.

This year marks the music program’s 100th anniversary, and the School of Music will mark the occasion with a Centennial Gala at the Embassy Suites just prior to the Showcase of Music presentation. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will follow at 6 p.m.

The Showcase of Music will begin with a traditional pre-show at 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Main stage performances begin at 8 p.m. and will include the Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Band, WTAMU Chorale, Concert Band, Chamber Singers and Symphonic Band as well as ensembles, quartets and solo offerings.

The Showcase also helps raise funds for scholarships. Since the program’s inception in 1980, almost $1 million has been added to the program’s scholarship fund.