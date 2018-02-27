Preview: St. Ann's Church Hosting 27th annual Czech Sausage Dinner

By: Karl Wehmhoener

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 07:29 AM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 07:29 AM CST

The 27th annual Czech Sausage Dinner is this Sunday at St. Ann's Church in Canyon.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected