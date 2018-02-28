Preview: Life Challenge Benefit Banquet
Life Challenge Benefit Banquet
"No More Chains" Banquet
Thursday, March 8 in the Civic Center Grand Plaza Room
Doors open at 6, Dinner at 6:30
Tickets - $55
Silent Auction?
“Life Challenge is the home of Amarillo’s faith-based recovery program where lives are changed. They are committed to rekindling hope, renewing life, and restoring families by reaching out to men with life-controlling problems. We look forward to sharing stories of lives being changed and chains being broken.”
Life Challenge of Amarillo is a non-profit that provides residential programs for men 18 and over that have had life-controlling problems with alcohol or drugs. Each year Life Challenge assists individuals who are in need of a faith-based residential program and without donations and support from people in our community this would not be possible. Our discipleship program provides freedom from drugs and alcohol and turns men into husbands, fathers, and valuable employees in the community.
Our goal for the banquet is to raise awareness that Life Challenge is a faith-based option in Amarillo for recovery with a proven track record of over 36 years.
Life Challenge will be hosting a Benefit Banquet March 8th in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. Doors open at 6 pm
There will also be a silent auction during the event. All proceeds go to Life Challenge of Amarillo! For tickets, please call (806) 352-0385.
http://lifechallengeofamarillo.com/
