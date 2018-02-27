Preview: Crafts & Drafts Night at PPHM

If you like beer-themed food, music, and trivia this event is for you! Crafts & Drafts will be a museum wide event at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum on Friday, March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm.

Enjoy beer provided by the Big Texan Brewery and Budweiser Distributing Company. Paired with each beer station, will be food stations with beer themed bites such as Mardi Gras Cajun Beer Cheese Dip and Grilled Beer Chicken Sliders with Burrata and Stout Chipotle Cherry Sauce by Catering by Roy and Joe’s Catering. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be cookies by Scratch Made Bakery. Across the museum, there will be trivia, giant Jenga, corn hole and a “booze cruise” around PPHM in a tour like you’ve never experienced before. After you taste some special brew, make crafts with 27:40 Art and Apparel (formerly Spirited Expressions) during a craft class that is included in your ticket price.

Tickets are $40 per person and $30 for members and are all inclusive; the first 75 guests will walk away with a special themed pint glass. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets must be purchased by February 28th and can only be bought on the museum’s website, panhandleplains.org. For more information contact Samantha Biffle at (806) 651-2242 or sbiffle@pphm.wtamu.edu. This event is sponsored in part by Budweiser Distributing Company and Spirited Expressions.