Preventing the Spread of Flu at the Polls

Potter County is not taking any chances on spreading the flu during the March primary.

The county has a protocol to keep their new voting equipment as safe and clean as possible for voters.

When you go to vote there will be hand sanitizer that is available to all voters to use.

Election officials also will be wiping down the voting equipment and tables multiple times throughout the day to further prevent the spread of germs.

"We have never worried about this before, but with the flu season being so intense this year it was just one of those topics. One of the thoughts we had is if all of our workers got sick during early voting we would have problems opening on election day," said Melynn Huntley, Elections Administrator of Potter County.

At this point, Potter County has had nearly 2,000 voters which means a lot of potential for spreading germs.