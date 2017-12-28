Potter County Fire Station Getting an Upgrade

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO - Potter County Fire Station Number Two is getting a makeover.

The Potter County Commissioners' Court approved a remodel for the fire station located near 34th and Soncy.

The money comes from the fire department's budget and should cost about $44,000.

"One of the structures was built in the 80s and the other was built in the 70s, so it is a long time coming. And we will just get it renovated and up to par, and it will be good to go for another 25 years or so," said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

They will be adding a new office and meeting room in the already existing building as well as replacing the roof.

The renovations are expected to be finished by mid-February.