Potter County Fire Station Getting an Upgrade

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 05:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 07:03 PM CST

AMARILLO - Potter County Fire Station Number Two is getting a makeover. 

The Potter County Commissioners' Court approved a remodel for the fire station located near 34th and Soncy. 

The money comes from the fire department's budget and should cost about $44,000. 

"One of the structures was built in the 80s and the other was built in the 70s, so it is a long time coming. And we will just get it renovated and up to par, and it will be good to go for another 25 years or so," said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

They will be adding a new office and meeting room in the already existing building as well as replacing the roof. 

The renovations are expected to be finished by mid-February.

