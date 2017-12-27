Portales Teen Dies From Possible Accidental Discharge

PORTALES - A Portales teenager died after being accidentally shot on Christmas.

The Portales Police Department says they were sent to a home on reports of a gunshot victim around 4:50 p.m. December 25.

When officers arrived they reportedly found a 13-year-old boy with what appeared to be a wound to the head and not breathing.

CPR was started on the child, who was transported to Roosevelt General Hospital.

The boy was then airlifted to Lubbock.

Officials say the child passed away around 8:30 p.m. Texas time.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Police say indicators are leading to an accidental discharge of the firearm.