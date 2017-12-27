Portales Teen Dies From Possible Accidental Discharge
PORTALES - A Portales teenager died after being accidentally shot on Christmas.
The Portales Police Department says they were sent to a home on reports of a gunshot victim around 4:50 p.m. December 25.
When officers arrived they reportedly found a 13-year-old boy with what appeared to be a wound to the head and not breathing.
CPR was started on the child, who was transported to Roosevelt General Hospital.
The boy was then airlifted to Lubbock.
Officials say the child passed away around 8:30 p.m. Texas time.
The investigation is on-going at this time.
Police say indicators are leading to an accidental discharge of the firearm.
More Stories
-
Store located at 790 S Buchanan Street will give portion its proceeds…
-
Commercial Burglary at 3505 NE 24th Ave.
-
Eating better is one of the most common New Year's Resolutions.…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-