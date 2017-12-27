Portales Teen Dies From Possible Accidental Discharge

By: Angelina Perez

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:21 AM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 05:27 PM CST

PORTALES - A Portales teenager died after being accidentally shot on Christmas.

The Portales Police Department says they were sent to a home on reports of a gunshot victim around 4:50 p.m. December 25.

When officers arrived they reportedly found a 13-year-old boy with what appeared to be a wound to the head and not breathing.

CPR was started on the child, who was transported to Roosevelt General Hospital.

The boy was then airlifted to Lubbock. 

Officials say the child passed away around 8:30 p.m. Texas time.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

Police say indicators are leading to an accidental discharge of the firearm.  

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Live Like an Olympian
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Live Like an Olympian

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected