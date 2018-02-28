One Dead Following Curry County Crash

By: Judd Baker

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:19 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 09:38 PM CST

CURRY COUNTY - One person is dead following a crash in Curry County.

On February 26, at around 7 p.m., Curry County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area south of the Texico cemetery regarding a crash with injuries.

Officials said the crash was located on Curry Road 7, between Curry Roads C and D.

According to Curry County Deputies, a vehicle driven by Danielle Calleros, 17,  was traveling east with a 27-year-old passenger.

Officials said after traveling through a dip in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and traveled into a field where it rolled onto its roof.

Calleros and the passenger were both transported to Plains Regional Medical Center.

Officials said Calleros died a short time after arrival and the passenger was treated and later released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • At the Movies
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At the Movies

  • Weather
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Weather

  • Studio4
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Studio4

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected