One Dead Following Curry County Crash

CURRY COUNTY - One person is dead following a crash in Curry County.

On February 26, at around 7 p.m., Curry County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area south of the Texico cemetery regarding a crash with injuries.

Officials said the crash was located on Curry Road 7, between Curry Roads C and D.

According to Curry County Deputies, a vehicle driven by Danielle Calleros, 17, was traveling east with a 27-year-old passenger.

Officials said after traveling through a dip in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and traveled into a field where it rolled onto its roof.

Calleros and the passenger were both transported to Plains Regional Medical Center.

Officials said Calleros died a short time after arrival and the passenger was treated and later released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.