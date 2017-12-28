New Mexico Attorney General Launches New Ad Campaign to Combat Online Sexual Predators

This morning, Attorney General Hector Balderas launched a new ad campaign targeting New Mexico teenagers and parents with children under eighteen in an effort to combat sexual predators.

The ad, titled “Monsters”, reminds New Mexicans that monsters behind their computer, tablet or phone screen really do exist in the form of sexual predators seeking to abuse children and teens.

The ad can be found at www.facebook.com/NMAttorneyGeneral/ and is sponsored in order to specifically reach New Mexico teenagers ages 13-17 and parents with children under eighteen years of age years on Facebook.

“There is no higher priority of the Office of the Attorney General than to protect our children and families in New Mexico from violent, sexual predators,” said Attorney General Balderas. “Parents and teens must be on guard for these sexual predators online and should report any solicitations or suspicious behavior to our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

A similar Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force ad continues to run at AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe this holiday season.

The Facebook ad was funded by a federal grant to the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Office of the Attorney General oversees New Mexico’s ICAC task Force.

The task force’s mission is to locate, track, and capture Internet child sexual predators and Internet child pornographers in New Mexico. There are 86 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies associated with the New Mexico ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information relating to suspected child predators and suspected child abuse is encouraged to contact the task force at 1-800-843-5678 or www.CyberTipline.com.