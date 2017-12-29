New Mexico Attorney General Launches New Ad Campaign to Combat Online Sexual Predators

NEW MEXICO - In a world where technology keeps evolving, the State of New Mexico is launching a new ad campaign to combat online sexual predators across the state.

While the internet is full of funny memes, tweets, and videos, it is also full of sexual predators.

Hector Balderas, Attorney General of New Mexico, launched a new internet campaign to inform teens and parents of these online dangers.

The ad is titled "Monsters."

The public service announcement is to remind teens that sexual predators could be on the other side of their computer, tablet or phone screen.

Along with raising awareness in teens, the PSA also reminds parents to monitor what their kids are doing on their electronic devices.

"We get calls daily from parents and sometimes teenagers as well, asking lots of questions. Sometimes when they come in from teenagers, they're asking, well I'm talking to this guy online who's asking me to do inappropriate things, and similar calls from parents saying that their children are being groomed or exposed to things online. So, I wrote this into my grant and I created this PSA," said Anthony Maez, Commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The ad was funded by a federal grant and will run on Facebook for six months.

When its time is up, Commander Maez will be able to see the numbers of people who have seen the PSA.

The past two years, New Mexico has had a similar campaign. That campaign ran in movie theaters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Last year, that PSA reached more than 400,000 people.

Along with the social media campaign and a similar campaign showing at the movies, Commander Maez said this is going to be a more impactful campaign and the numbers will show it.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force's mission is to locate, track, and capture Internet child sexual predators and internet child pornographers in New Mexico.

Anyone with information relating to suspected child predators and suspected child abuse is encouraged to contact the task force at 1-800-843-5678 or www.CyberTipline.com.