Facing The Home Buying Squeeze

Home buying season is hitting high gear, and experts say it will be one of the toughest years ever for those looking to buy a home.



Simply put, there aren't a lot choices out there this year for people looking to buy a home.



A Bankrate.com survey suggests inventories are low because most homeowners don't want to move.



"There are plenty of people who are perfectly happy with the home they're living in and don't see a reason or a reasonable chance to be moving in the next five years," notes Bankrate analyst Mark Hamrick.



Two out of three homeowners told Bankrate they aren't willing to sell right now because they want to avoid buying in a housing market that's become so competitive, buyers are offering more than list price.



