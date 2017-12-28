RANDALL COUNTY - UPDATE:

Fire officials tell us the residence, a well house, pole barn, van, and travel trailer were lost in the fire.

After an investigation by the Randall County Fire Marshal, it was determined the fire originated in the well house, but the exact cause of the fire could not be determined.

Officials say it is believed the fire went unreported for some time due to the weather conditions at the time of the incident.

The total loss of this incident was approximately $92,000.

ORIGINAL:

A family pet dies after a structure fire in Randall County.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office says they were sent to a structure fire on Elk Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The mobile home was reportedly fully engulfed in fire when officials arrived.

The Randall County Fire Department responded, along with Lake Tanglewood, Timbercreek, and Palisades volunteer fire departments.

The fire was declared under control at 10:24 p.m.

The structure was a total loss.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire but officials say there was a casualty of a family pet.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded with their rehab unit to assist the firefighters who were working in brutally cold conditions.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.