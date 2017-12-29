"Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018" Live on KAMR Local 4

DALLAS - We are gearing up for our first ever Lone Star NYE show that you can watch on KAMR Local 4.

We will ring in the new year with a countdown, an incredible view of the fireworks shooting off the iconic Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas, and we will have live music from the band Jackopierce.

You can watch the band and the fireworks live in Dallas on New Year's Eve.

The official host location is the Saint Rocco's Rooftop Party in Trinity Groves.

If you cannot make it to Dallas that night, you can watch it live on KAMR Local 4 at 11:30 p.m., and on MyHighPlains.com starting at 10:30 p.m.