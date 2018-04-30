Local Schools Participating in 'Change for the Kids' with CMN During Mediathon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local schools are participating in 'Change For The Kids' to help Children’s Miracle Network during Mediathon.

Change for the Kids is a program where Kids help Kids from April 30th - May 12th by bringing loose change to their classrooms and collect for a donation to CMN.

CMN official says "'Change for the Kids' is a powerful grassroots fund raising effort that helps turn spare change into big miracles for children in the High Plains Region."

Each school will have a winning class per grade at each location.

Thank you to White Deer Elementary, Coronado Elementary, Bushland Elementary and Happy ISD for participating.

Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and improving the quality of children’s healthcare. CMN provides funding through family grants and other programs that benefit sick or injured children.

If you want to donate follow this link to find out how.

