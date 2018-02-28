Local Equine Rescue Takes in 20 New Mares, Organization Needs Donations/Supplies

Panhandle Safe Hayven Equine Rescue, INC. posted on Facebook that they recently received 20 horses from one herd. Most are bred or new mothers.

Officials with the organization say the owner was unable to take care of them because of health issues.

Officials say the horses are in pretty rough condition but with care can be healthy again. All the horses will receive worming, feet trimming, and vaccinations.

Officials say the horses are AQHA, purebred Arabian, and several crosses including paint.

The organization is asking for round bales, protein tubs from Tractor Supply, portable corral panels. They also need four round bale feeders, pasture feeders, and a 300 gallon round water tank. Gift cards and cash on account at area feed stores is also a welcome gift.

If you want to help, follow the link to help donate.