Largest Wave Surfed Record

A Brazilian surfer has been officially confirmed as the new world record holder for the biggest wave ever surfed in history.

Rodrigo Koxa was honored for his achievement at the the Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award in Huntington Beach, California over the weekend.

The judging panel for the big wave awards concluded that the record-breaking wave surfed by Koxa in Portugal in November was 80 feet overtaking Garrett McNamara's record, whose wave was marked at 78 feet in 2011.

The Quiksilver XXL biggest wave award goes to the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year.

Not only did Koxa win this year's honor, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed.

