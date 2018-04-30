Lane Closure Report for Week of April 30

AMARILLO - From TxDOT:

• Bridge deck pour work at I-40 and Ross will resume on Friday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will not be allowed to pass north or south under the bridge. The eastbound and westbound frontage roads will not be affected.

• Traffic will be reduced to one lane on SL 335 (Soncy Road) southbound from BI-40 (Amarillo Blvd) to the south side of I-40 to construct a third lane. This is a high traffic volume area so motorists should anticipate delays and consider finding alternate routes as this work is expected to last for approximately two more weeks.

• Various lanes will be closed along the I-40 frontage roads in both directions between Crockett Street and Whitaker Road for strip seal operations. Motorists should expect temporary ramp closures along these same areas while crews seal through both on- and off-ramps.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.